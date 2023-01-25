230125-JS-astate-endowment-photo-gh

Chancellor Todd Shields speaks with Associate Professor of Chemistry Mohammad Abrar Alam, who was the inaugural Beck Professorship in Chemistry recipient, and Associate Professor of Bioinformatics Sudeepa Bhattacharyya after the Beck Endowed Professorships announcement in the Arkansas State University Administration Building lobby on the A-State campus in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — With a goal of enriching faculty opportunities to conduct vital research, Arkansas State University alumni Buddy and Charlotte Beck have established two new endowed professorships at their alma mater.

Through their Beck Foundation, the Becks have completed new gifts totaling $500,000, divided equally between the two professorships – one in chemistry, and the other in mechanical engineering