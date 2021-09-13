JONESBORO — Taurus Bedford, 23, of West Memphis, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree battery in the shootings that occurred in January 2019 at a house in the 3500 block of Galaxy Street where one 16-year-old died and three were injured.
Bedford was originally charged with first-degree murder.
As part of the plea, Bedford was sentenced to 12 years in prison with credit for 909 days he spent in jail, according to court documents.
Bedford and Flando Montgomery, who was found guilty in June of first-degree murder, went to the residence to purchase marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit. They later returned with the intention of robbing the residents, the affidavit said.
Malcolm Jemison, 16, of Jonesboro, on Jan. 2, 2019, died from multiple gunshot wounds at a local hospital.
“Bedford went into the house first. Montgomery then entered the residence where he shot the 16 (year-old) victim and then he and Bedford shot the other victims,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Two other victims required surgery for life-threatening wounds, and one had non-life-threatening injuries, reports indicate.
Quenterius Finch, 25; Cedric Finch, 30; and Chauncey Thomas, 23, all of Jonesboro, were shot during the robbery, police said.
Prosecutors dropped several charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault against Bedford as part of the plea agreement.
Montgomery was sentenced to 55 years in prison after being convicted by a jury in June in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
