LITTLE ROCK — With increasing rates of death by suicide among teens, behavioral and mental health rose to the top of the list on the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) for Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) released last week.
Vice President of Community Engagement, Advocacy and Health for Arkansas Children’s Hospital Dr. Marisha DiCarlo said on Wednesday that ACH conducts the assessment every three years to prioritized health needs and findings relevant to all children from birth to 18 years old within the state.
“The assessment is meant to help all the kids in Arkansas,” DiCarlo said, “not just the Arkansas Children’s Hospital patients.”
“We engaged more than 800 parents and caregivers, key stakeholders, and community partners through surveys, key informant interviews and focus groups,” she said, noting that the information they gather is then reviewed in local, state and national data sets in order to determine the most pressing issues facing Arkansas kids.
According to the press release, this is the fourth report in a series of statewide needs assessments to identify the priority health issues for children since the 2013 report, which was the first ACH CHNA to be completed.
Arkansas Children’s Media Relations Manager Hilary DeMillo said last week that the new 2022 assessment highlights the critical health challenges facing Arkansas’ children.
She said the assessment is also meant to inform Arkansas Children’s Hospital’s strategic initiatives that improve child health and impact efforts of a number of agencies that serve children statewide.
“It’s a snapshot of what people think,” DiCarlo said.
In fact one purpose of the report is to provide a snapshot of child health within the state, while identifying and prioritizing the top health needs for children in Arkansas.
She said that by look at the report and comparing it to past reports, it is obvious that COVID-19 has had a huge impact on child health over the last couple years.
“Every aspect has been effected by the pandemic. It really is a snapshot in time,” she stated. “The assessment will help us to make an action plan.”
The issues that rose to the top this year were behavioral and mental health issues, the importance of early childhood immunizations and food insecurity, DiCarlo said, as well as infant health. Plus, for the first time, child abuse and neglect emerged as a top issue.
“The reality is that families don’t know how to get access to mental health, and child abuse is just something that no one likes to talk about,” she said, noting that Arkansas came in 34th in the nation with 12 out of every 1,000 children being abused.
With the increased stress due to COVID-19, concerns about mental health were already being considered without the normal mandatory reporters such as teachers and social workers to help watch children.
“A lot of health issues are interwoven among our most vulnerable,” DiCarlo said, noting how stress effects mental health which can lead to child abuse or suicidal behavioral.
Some examples of details noted in the assessment include:
Behavioral and mental health care needs:
50 percent of parents felt the number of Arkansas children who have mental health issues is a serious problem.
families are concerned about access to mental health resources and the high number of adverse childhood experiences among kids in the state.
several parents mentioned having trouble getting mental health services covered by insurance.
medical providers participating in the focus groups discussed their concerns about how frequently they find themselves assessing and treating a child’s mental health issues without appropriate training.
Child abuse and neglect:
Arkansas ranks poorly by most measures of childhood abuse and neglect.
almost 30 percent of focus group participants said child and domestic abuse is their greatest concern when thinking about children’s health in the state of Arkansas.
one in five parent survey respondents said that they personally know someone outside their household who has experienced child abuse or violence inside the home.
stress on families resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic may result in a higher rate of child abuse.
additionally, some participants were concerned that child abuse may have occurred but gone unreported while schools were closed during the pandemic and children may have been isolated with family or other caregivers and not around mandated reporters.
“To my knowledge, this is the only Community Health Needs Assessment that is focused solely on children’s health needs,” DiCarlo said, “which makes it unique.”
“The research will guide dozens of community partners as they align their work solving the issues outlined in the survey,” she said, noting that these assessments will help move the needle on child health and create a healthier state for all Arkansas children.
DeMillo added that health disparities among Arkansans play a significant role in how they’re prioritizing this work.
“We closely examined how health disparities affect each area of child health we researched,” she said, noting that this will guide partnerships on behalf of child health and it is important for everybody.
“Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest are partnering with the communities and organizations across the state to roll out the findings of the assessments,” she said.
“The hospitals are in the process of developing action plans to address the issues identified. Those will be shared broadly upon completion, later this fall.”
DiCarlo said that the report is open to the public and they encourage people to check it out.
For more information or to read the assessment visit www.archildrens.org/CHNA.
