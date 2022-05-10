JONESBORO — U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette is accusing Craighead County election officials of intentionally misspelling his name on the primary election ballot.
Bequette seeks to unseat fellow Republican John Boozman.
Now, he’s gone to court.
“The voter fraud that occurred in the 2020 election was absolutely egregious, and now we’re seeing the establishment political machine try and steal another election here in Arkansas,” Bequette said in a press release. He didn’t say what election fraud occurred in Arkansas in 2020.
“For weeks, statewide election officials have known that my name was going to be listed incorrectly on ballots here in Arkansas, but they refused to act, correct the ballots, notify the voting public, or even notify my campaign,” Bequette continued. “That’s what an intentional, political cover-up of voter fraud looks like. It’s disgusting, and it should be fixed immediately. I’m calling for Secretary of State John Thurston and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to fully investigate this fraud and find a solution that will ensure voters across Arkansas are able to confidently participate in this election process and vote for a true conservative warrior.”
Bequette’s name is listed as “Jack” on Craighead County ballots. Jennifer Clack, Craighead County election coordinator, told The Sun Monday, the first day of early voting, that signs were posted to bring attention to the error.
She said the company that provides the voting equipment, Election Systems and Software, was unable to make the correction in time for the election.
Bequette posted a recorded conversation between Clack and an unidentified man in which she said she first learned of the error from the Secretary of State’s Office on April 28. Clack said she was unaware of the recording.
Bequette filed suit against Thurston and both the Craighead County Election Commission and the state Election Commission.
Jeannette Robertson, chairwoman of the Craighead County Election Commission, said she just learned of the lawsuit, which was filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court, Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s my position the commission acted properly within the bounds of the law as we understood it,” Robertson said. She declined to comment further because of the lawsuit.
“Craighead County places blame for the error on the Secretary of State and says its paper ballots were correct when submitted to the Secretary of State’s office, but thereafter, its voting machines were programmed with the erroneous name,” Bequette’s lawsuit said. “Further, Craighead County reports it cannot fix the machines to correct Mr. Bequette’s name. On the other hand, the Secretary of State’s office blames Craighead County for the error and states the County can reprogram the voting machines and fix Mr. Bequette’s name.”
The suit asks Judge Mackie Pierce to:
Order the Secretary of State, the State Board of Election Commissioners, the Craighead County Election Commission and its Commissioners, and all county election commissions in the state to immediately correct their respective Republican primary official ballots to properly identify him as Jake Bequette.
Order the Secretary of State, the State Board of Election Commissioners, the Craighead County Election Commission and its Commissioners, and all county election commissions in the state to provide uniform statewide notice to all Republican voters in the state of the misidentification.
