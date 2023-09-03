Eli Cranor, nationally-bestselling author of “Don’t Know Tough” and “Ozark Dogs,” will present a lecture at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (ASUMH) on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the Vada Sheid Community Development Center on the ASUMH campus. The third speaker in the Terre Ware Book Author Lecture Series at ASUMH, Cranor will speak at 7 p.m. and sign books following the presentation. The event is free and no reservations are required.
Cranor lives and writes from the banks of Lake Dardanelle, a reservoir of the Arkansas River nestled in the heart of True Grit country. He is an Edgar Award recipient and his debut novel, “Don’t Know Tough,” won the Peter Lovesey First Crime Novel Contest and was named one of the “Best Books of the Year” by USA Today and one of the “Best Crime Novels” of 2022 by the New York Times. Cranor also pens a weekly column, “Where I’m Writing From,” for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, and his craft column, “Shop Talk,” appears monthly at CrimeReads. His newest novel, “Ozark Dogs,” is now available wherever books are sold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.