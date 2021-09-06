JONESBORO — Buffalo Island Central received a $4,000 donation to help establish an EAST Lab in the elementary school.
High school counselor Mandy McFall said the donation was made by her great aunt Marilyn Looney.
“There will be more money added eventually,” McFall said.
The reason the donation was appropriated by her great aunt was because she saw the benefit that BIC’s High School EAST Lab program had for her great-great-nephews.
McFall said she has two sons who went through the program and her great aunt saw the benefit the program had.
“She was an educator for 40 years who taught at both Leachville and Blytheville,” McFall said.
McFall said one of her son’s who completed the program is now a graduate from the University of Arkansas.
“I would say these programs teach students lots of communication skills that are necessary to learn how to present to large groups,” she said.
“This is also a program that gives those kids who don’t excel in sports and other programs something to express themselves through,” she said.
“Some of the projects they have completed were mapping fire hydrants throughout the city and also mapping plots for veterans. They sent that information to the state registry,” she said.
Drew McFall said he is now applying to nine different medical schools.
“I just graduated from the University of Arkansas as a biology major,” he said.
Drew McFall said he wasn’t able to become involved in the EAST program at Buffalo Island Central until he entered the 10th grade.
“I think the fact she made the contribution is awesome,” he said. “It is great to get these kids interested in technology, where, these days, those skills are essential in any job.”
As a biology major, McFall said he had to use all sorts of new software and had to be resilient with the software.
“The EAST program helped developed the background to be competent in those skills,” he said.
Superintendent Gaylon Taylor said the district does have a two-day EAST program in the elementary.
“The junior high teacher is already going to the elementary and teaching two days a week,” Taylor said.
“We are looking to see if we can expand that program.” he added, noting additional funds are expected to be added to help implement the program.
“The initial cost for the school district to begin the program is $25,000 and we receive about $300,000 worth of equipment to begin the program,” he said.
“We have won awards for our EAST programs two of the eight years we have had them implemented,” he said.
Mandy McFall said there is a process the school has to go through to be accepted into the program.
“I believe it will be a school year before the program will be approved,” she said.
Matt Dozier, president and chief executive officer for the EAST Initiative, said school’s chosen to establish EAST Lab classrooms are announced at the yearly conference in March.
“Schools who receive the grant to establish a EAST classroom have to provide $25,000 to cover the cost of pathway development and support,” he said. “Without the grant, schools have to pay an estimated $160,000.”
Dozier said approved schools have a fully equipped EAST classroom complete with 17 mobile laptops, 23 computers, tablets, 3D printers, a cutting machine, and a mini-film studio complete with all the equipment and software.
“The investment made is to get the school’s started,” Dozier said. “We need everyone across the board to understand what it is they get out of it.”
