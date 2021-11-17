JONESBORO — A homeless Jonesboro man was struck on his bicycle and killed Tuesday night at 1408 E. Nettleton Ave., according to the Jonesboro police.
Matthew McGuire, 42, was riding eastbound on Nettleton Avenue when he was struck by a 2011 Ford Focus driven by a 17-year-old girl, who hasn’t been charged in the fatal accident.
In other JPD reports:
A 32-year-old homeless woman told police that a 32-year-old man beat her, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her, according to police. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 2100 block of Cedar Heights Drive.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police that she was struck several times Tuesday afternoon by an 18-year-old Jonesboro man. The suspect could be charged with third-degree domestic battery against a pregnant woman.
A 31-year-old man reported that a 32-year-old woman picked up his children Tuesday and left in an unknown direction. The children are a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, according to police.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone stole his vehicle early Tuesday and took several items in the 900 block of Links Circle. The 2012 Hyundai Sonata was recovered in Bono. Taken were items totaling $553.
A 19-year-old Arkansas State University student reported a vehicle break-in Tuesday evening in the 4800 block of Reserve Drive. Stolen were items totaling $920.
