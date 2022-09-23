JONESBORO — A contract hasn’t been awarded yet, but Lori Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said she was pleased with the bids received for Jonesboro’s next railroad overpass.

“They were within the engineers’ estimates; they looked pretty good,” Tudor said of the bids Thursday. She acknowledged that inflation had raised the price well beyond original estimates. “The construction cost inflation outpaces any consumer cost inflation by far, so we’re really feeling it.”

inman@jonesborosun.com