JONESBORO — A contract hasn’t been awarded yet, but Lori Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said she was pleased with the bids received for Jonesboro’s next railroad overpass.
“They were within the engineers’ estimates; they looked pretty good,” Tudor said of the bids Thursday. She acknowledged that inflation had raised the price well beyond original estimates. “The construction cost inflation outpaces any consumer cost inflation by far, so we’re really feeling it.”
Manhattan Road & Bridge Co. of Tulsa, Okla., submitted the low bid of $18,690,653.90 for the Airport Road (Arkansas 351) overpass. Department engineers have to verify the company’s pricing figures before formally awarding the contract.
ArDOT District Engineer Brad Smithee said in a recent interview the project was designed so that the bridge will be slightly east of the current roadway on Airport Road.
“There’s going to be days when it’s kind of ugly out there,” Smithee said. “But by and large, we’ll be able to build and work around traffic and keep at least one lane of traffic moving at all times.”
Airport Road, Paragould Drive and Aggie Road have seen major increases in traffic due to development of new residential subdivisions.
“As we get started, I imagine people will refine their driving habits,” Smithee said. “Given the choice, go through the construction or go around it, if they can, they’ll go around it.”
The Manhattan bid specified that it could complete the job within 451 calendar days, or 15 months.
Three other bidders estimated it would take longer and cost in excess of $20 million to complete.
Tudor and Highway Commissioner Alec Farmer met Thursday with Mayor Harold Copenhaver, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and Westside School Superintendent Scott Gauntt to discuss coordination of a project to widen Arkansas 91 west of U.S. 63.
“Right now, we’re just looking at possibly widening it out a little bit with a turn lane and some sidewalks and those types of things to go out towards the school,” Tudor explained. The project was added to ArDOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for federal Fiscal Year 2025. She said it could be widened further as the need increases.
Farmer said the highway also lines up well as a potential route for a western bypass.
“We’re doing a west bypass study and a south bypass study,” Farmer explained. “So this lined up to be a good candidate for a west bypass.”
Farmer stressed that construction of these potential bypasses would be many years away.
