JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was arrested Monday night after riding her bicycle without lights in the 700 block of Creath Avenue.
Becky Denison, 35, of the 200 block of Craighead Road 456, is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and revocation of probation.
In other JPD reports:
The manager of Asphalt Producers, 1712 Dan Ave., told police Monday morning that someone cut the lock and stole a truck from the parking lot. No value of the truck was listed on the police report.
Police arrested Aaron Matthew Jones, 28, of the 2700 block of Kristal Road, on Monday night in the 600 block of West Washington Ave., after police said he was driving a stolen 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Police said Jones was in possession of Promethazine DM syrup without a prescription.
A 63-year-old Jonesboro woman told police early Tuesday morning that someone broke into her residence in the 1000 block of Belt Street and stole items. Taken were two televisions valued at $1,200. Damage to a door was listed at $500.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone broke into her vehicle Monday morning in the 1700 block of East Johnson Avenue. Stolen were wallets and credit cards.
