JONESBORO — William “Bill” Easley, 90, of Jonesboro passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Arkansas Continued Care Hospital. He was born July 16, 1932, to Arthur and Ruth (Worlow) Easley in Cash.

He was a warehouse supervisor at DSA Materials until his retirement. He was a member of Washington Street Church of Christ, and in his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, word puzzles, country and bluegrass music and spending as much time as possible with his family.