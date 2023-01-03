JONESBORO — William “Bill” Easley, 90, of Jonesboro passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Arkansas Continued Care Hospital. He was born July 16, 1932, to Arthur and Ruth (Worlow) Easley in Cash.
He was a warehouse supervisor at DSA Materials until his retirement. He was a member of Washington Street Church of Christ, and in his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, word puzzles, country and bluegrass music and spending as much time as possible with his family.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his loving wife of 57 years, Wilma Lee Easley; two brothers, Jim Easley and Bob Easley; and three sisters, Pat Barker, Wanda Lee Fisackerly and Geneva Collins.
Those left to remember Bill include a son, John (Rebecca) Easley; a daughter, Brenda (Kenny) Dubrowski; grandchildren, Dustin (Courtney) Easley, Kyle Easley, Will Dubrowski and Anna Dubrowski; great-grandchildren, Cora Jayne Easley, and baby Morgan Tyler Easley on the way; and many nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Strawfloor Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.