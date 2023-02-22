LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas State Crime Lab performed autopsies on 496 drug overdose deaths in the state in 2021, with 282 of those involving fentanyl, state lawmakers said Friday.
By contrast, the crime lab performed 207 drug overdose autopsies in 2016, with only 8 of those involving fentanyl.
Now, the lawmakers have filed a bill that they said would seek to go after the scourge of fentanyl and other illegal drugs in the state. Supporters of the effort have said there has been a need to address the issue of fentanyl due to it being trafficked from Mexico to the United States as well as its deadly impact.
SB283 was filed by Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett) and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould) around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the state Capitol in Little Rock. The House version of the bill, HB1456, was also filed later on Friday.
Gazaway said the bill would also seek to strengthen the state’s homicide laws to add some teeth to battling the issue.
The bill would add a “death by delivery” statute to the state’s homicide laws, dealing with fentanyl, meth, cocaine and heroin. People convicted under the law could face a life sentence in the fentanyl section, while facing 10 to 40 years in prison in the meth, cocaine or heroin section.
Also, anyone who is convicted of “predatory marketing” fentanyl to children using packaging to appeal to minors will face an automatic life sentence and a $1 million fine, Gazaway said.
Anyone convicted of trafficking fentanyl, if convicted, can face 25 to 60 years in prison, or life, and a $1 million fine, according to the bill.
Gazaway said he believes the bill helps to address the issue in an upfront, direct manner.
“It is a new day in Arkansas. The old way of doing business is over,” Gazaway said.
The lawmaker said Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Attorney General Tim Griffin, as well as their staffs have worked tirelessly on the issue for some time and they needed to be commended for their work.
He said he believes Griffin has been a “champion” on the issue and also commended Ryan Cooper with the Attorney General’s office and Arkansas Sentencing Commission chair Tawnie Rowell for their work.
