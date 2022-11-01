JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a Black Rock man Saturday after being called to the 1900 block of Kathleen Street.
Robert Smith, 54, of the 400 block of South Eighth Street, Black Rock, was held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday that someone entered his residence and stole food from the 2000 block of Belt Street. Taken were $600 in groceries.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday that someone emptied his bank account out of $6,000.
A 25-year-old West Memphis man reported Sunday morning that his 2015 Ford Fusion was stolen from the parking lot of the Midnight Rodeo, 2801 Fair Park Blvd. The vehicle’s value is listed at $24,000.
Police arrested Quesi James, 39, of the 400 block of South Gee Street, on Saturday afternoon after a parole search of his residence. He is being held on suspicion of misdemeanor and felony possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro man said two people stole his vehicle Friday evening from the 4300 block of Eastbrook Circle. The 2005 Toyota Camry is valued at $4,000.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 2700 block of Fairmount Drive and stole a firearm. The 9 mm handgun is valued at $300.
Central Chevrolet, 3207 Stadium Blvd., reported Friday morning that someone cut a catalytic converter from one of its vehicle. The converter is valued at $1,200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.