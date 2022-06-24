JONESBORO — The Quorum Court will meet on Monday for the third reading and discussion of three different ordinances including the ordinance to adopt Base Level Engineering (BLE) Studies.
This ordinance will adopt by reference the following scientific and engineering studies: “Lower St. Francis Watershed BLE Analysis,” “Cache Watershed BLE Analysis” and “L’Anguille Watershed BLE Analysis.”
After approval of the ordinance, the documents would apply to all Special Flood Hazard Areas listed in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Zone A and other areas within Craighead County where Base Level Engineering is available.
The third reading will also be discussed for the ordinance updating the Employment Policy for Military Leave and the ordinance establishing a $5,000 minimum cost amount per item purchased to be recorded as a fixed asset.
Other items on the agenda will include:
an appropriation ordinance for Fund 3548, FY22 Arkansas Rural Community Grant for Southridge Fire Department.
an appropriation ordinance to add additional temporary full-time juvenile supervisor position to allow transition to new juvenile supervisor.
an appropriation ordinance to add Fund 3535, CY22 Accountability Court Grant, Adult Drug Court.
a resolution to appoint Richard Schwartz to the Valley View Fire Board.
a resolution to approve grant application to Arkansas Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP).
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the basement of the Craighead County Annex at 511 Union in Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.