JONESBORO — With the holidays around the corner and blood products running dangerously low, St. Bernards Medical Center is urging people to donate blood to the American Red Cross.
However, a spokesman for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital said the facility is doing OK on blood supplies as the shortage has affected the local hospitals in different ways.
Dr. Kimberly Ingersoll, M.D., one of the pathologists at St. Bernards’ blood bank, said Monday evening that the facility normally keeps a five-day supply on hand but for the last few months has only be able to keep about a one- to one-and-a-half-day supply.
”Blood products are always needed,” Ingersoll added. “We constantly have surgeries scheduled, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, accident patients coming in through our emergency rooms and blood transfusions given daily.”
Ingersoll said blood supplies are the lowest they have been since 2015 and the lowest even during the pandemic.
”And we are still needing blood badly,” she said.
Laura Pickens, vice president of marketing at St. Bernards, said because of the pandemic the hospital hasn’t been able to do many community blood drives.
”... So we rely heavily on the local blood drives preformed by the American Red Cross mobile units throughout the year and in-house blood drives which we do every couple months,” Pickens said. “People need to know how very important it is to donate. I donate blood myself.”
However, Ty Jones, director of marketing at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, said in an email on Monday morning, “At this time, we haven’t experienced any shortage issues from The American Red Cross at NEA Baptist. They have been excellent partners for us by ensuring that our inventories remain met and we have the blood needed to perform at the highest level.”
According to a press release from American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, “The current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.”
The Red Cross continues to urge donors to make and keep appointments to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
John A. Brimley, regional communications manager at American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, said despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood shortage continues.
”Thousands have answered the call to give, but additional donors are needed as we head into the busy holiday season,” he said. “Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients.”
According to a Red Cross press release, at least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs.
According to the Red Cross press release, those who give Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii. Plus, those who donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card.
Local upcoming blood donation opportunities for Nov. 1-23 include:
Clay County
Piggott – Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piggott High School, 533 East Main Street
Rector – Nov. 15: 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Rector Community Center, 740 East 9th Street
Craighead County
Jonesboro – Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S Church; Nov. 3: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arkansas State University Armory, 1921 Aggie Road; Nov. 4: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 700 Kitchen Street; Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Arkansas State University Student Union, 2105 Aggie Road; Nov. 15: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Farm Credit Midsouth, 3000 Prosperity Drive; Nov. 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S Church
Lake City – Nov. 18: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Riverside High School, 2007 Highway 18
Cross County
Wynne – Nov. 3: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., CrossRidge Community Hospital, 310 South Falls Boulevard
Greene County
Paragould – Nov. 1: 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 404 West Main; Nov. 17: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Black River Technical College, 1 Black River Drive; Nov. 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., City of Paragould, 3307 Reynolds Park Road
Poinsett County
Harrisburg – Nov. 9: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, 1500 Justice Drive
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS at 1-800-733-2767.
