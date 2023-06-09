230609-JS-monette-shelters-photo-nz

Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship thanks employees of Blue Wolf’s Colson Group after receiving a $27,000 donation to the City of Monette Community Relief Fund on Wednesday in front of the Colson Group’s facility in Monette. Blankenship said that the donation will reimburse the cost of the three new shelters already completed and allow for the future construction of two more.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

MONETTE — Colson employees gathered as they presented Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship with a $27,000 donation to the City of Monette Community Relief Fund from Blue Wolf Capital Partners, LLC, which owns Colson Group, on Wednesday in front of the Colson facility in Monette.

According to a Blue Wolf press release, the company presented the donation to the city in a effort to show its commitment to support the community after the devastating EF4 tornado struck Monette on December 10, 2021.