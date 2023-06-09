MONETTE — Colson employees gathered as they presented Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship with a $27,000 donation to the City of Monette Community Relief Fund from Blue Wolf Capital Partners, LLC, which owns Colson Group, on Wednesday in front of the Colson facility in Monette.
According to a Blue Wolf press release, the company presented the donation to the city in a effort to show its commitment to support the community after the devastating EF4 tornado struck Monette on December 10, 2021.
Through the relief fund, which was created to help with immediate support and improved community safety, the donation will be used to support the installation and maintenance of storm shelters in the area, helping to keep the community safe in the event of future natural disasters.
As Monette and the surrounding areas continue to recover from the storm’s impact, the funding will help in the construction of more shelters.
Mayor Blankenship said on Wednesday that the city was grateful that the company had the foresight to make the donation.
The donation will be put into the relief fund to reimburse the cost of the three new shelters, located near the city park, industrial park and housing areas, he said, which will allow for the construction of two more new shelters.
At $9,000 each, the new shelters are small, holding 25 to 30 people each, but they are ADA certified and handicap accessible, Blankenship noted.
The new shelters that have already been built across the town add to the old 135-capacity shelter and the one located at the Buffalo Island Central School District.
“I would like to extend our most sincere and heartfelt gratitude to Blue Wolf Capital Partners for their generous donation of $27,000 to assist with the costs of installing new storm shelters within our city limits,” Blankenship said. “Our hometown and our citizens were changed forever on December 10, 2021. Homes and businesses were destroyed, and lives were lost.”
“Recovery has been a long and difficult road for us all,” he stated. “We have been immensely blessed with many helpers along the way. This monetary donation from Blue Wolf Capital Partners will ensure that all of our residents will have a nearby safe place to go in the event of another destructive storm. We thank you for your generosity and continued commitment to our hometown.”
Jeremy Kogler, managing partner at Blue Wolf said in the press release that Blue Wolf is honored to support the people of Monette in their ongoing efforts to rebuild and recover from the tornado.
“We believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we are proud to support the City of Monette Community Relief Fund in their efforts to provide vital resources to those in need,” he said, noting that the relief fund has been instrumental in providing support and resources to local residents and businesses affected by the storm.
Blue Wolf acquired Colson Group in February 2021, including its manufacturing facility in Jonesboro, and has 170 employees at both its Jonesboro and Monette locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.