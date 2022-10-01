Musicians and fans are gearing up as they prepare for Blues Fest 2022, which will once again grace the Craighead Forest Bandshell. The event is set for next weekend at Craighead Forest Park in Jonesboro.
Blues Fest founder Larry Heyl said that the music festival, which he founded in 1991, was a local favorite for 25 years until it ended with his retirement from the event in 2016.
Accordingly, Blues Fest 2022 on Oct. 9 will mark the awaited return of the long-running festival after five years, and Heyl also known as “Hairy Larry” will once again be performing at the event with his well-known family band, “Hairy Larry and The Flying Hungarians.” He noted that the band, which has almost always been the host band for the music festival, will perform at 2 p.m., as well as his jazz band, the “Bebop Beatniks” at 3 p.m.
“I normally wouldn’t do two shows back to back but we needed to fill out the roster,” Heyl laughed, noting how excited he was to be playing with the family band again.
“We haven’t played together in almost two years,” he recalled, noting how much fun they always have together. While the band has changed through the years with many having performed with the Hungarians, he said the band now consists of him on lead guitar and sons, Carl on bass and Kier on drums. Other children and grandchildren will also be featured, and his wife, Vivian, was a mainstay for the band in years past helping with scheduling and running sound.
The concert will also feature the acoustic duo of “In The Gray,” at 4 p.m. and the classic rock band “Anna and the Tanks” at 5 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public, as it has always been, and picnics will be permitted, Heyl said, suggesting fans bring lawn chairs and blankets for their comfort.
So, what’s up with the sudden reboot? Well, Heyl said that as with most good things, it happened quite by chance a couple months ago.
“This spring, my grandson Conley and I were setting up to play music at the bandshell,” Heyl began, “when Doug Butler stopped by to talk to us. Doug, who works at Craighead Forest Park, also plays in a band, “Anna and the Tanks.”
Conley will also be performing with Heyl’s band the “Bebop Beatniks.”
“He said that he wanted to play music at the bandshell,” Heyl continued. “He wanted to do Blues Fest again.”
“I thought that was great and I promised to help anyway I could,” Heyl said excitedly. “I volunteered to open the show with Bebop Beatniks and he got in touch with a local acoustic duo, In The Gray, to fill out the schedule.”
“I was talking to my son, Kier, about it and he suggested that we get Carl to come up from Benton so that Hairy Larry and The Flying Hungarians could play,” he continued, “So that brought us full circle, with Hairy Larry and The Flying Hungarians playing at Blues Fest, just like we did year after year, starting over 30 years ago.”
“We had a lot of big names volunteer their talent, but the core group of musicians who made Blues Fest hop, year after year, were from Arkansas, donating their talent so everyone could have an enjoyable day at the park,” he said. “We also had volunteers who were not musicians sharing the work of setting up, tearing down, promotion, photography and feeding the masses.”
However he said that after 25 years of the Blues Fest, he and Vivian had to call it quits.
“We still loved music and we missed seeing all of our friends every year, but Vivian and I just couldn’t brave the heat week after week,” he said. “We are retired, and it is a lot of work.”
Blues Fest leads to Bandshell
The Bandshell, which was completed in 2002, has provided a great venue at the park for both Blues Fest and other events, according to Heyl, who noted that right now, because of the pandemic, he only plays outside anyway.
In fact, the Craighead Forest Bandshell was literally built for this music festival by the artists and fans themselves, according to Heyl.
“We started Blues Fest in 1991 at pavilion one in Craighead Forest Park,” Heyl said. “We continued every year on a variety of stages, first for one day, then for an entire weekend, and then on consecutive Sundays in September for three or four days of Blues Fest each year. We added a Spring program, Sunday In The Park, during May and June.”
“We built the Craighead Forest Bandshell so we would have a nice place to stage Blues Fest and enjoy the music ... and not just for Blues Fest but for all kinds of music and theatre as a place for artists in Craighead Forest Park,” he said.
Heyl said he still remembers the construction well.
“The Craighead Forest Bandshell was built by musicians for musicians,” he bragged, noting that 95 percent of the builders were musicians.
“A lot of Northeast Arkansas musicians back then were also into construction,” he laughed as recalled that Dennis Mathes, who an accomplished Delta songwriter and musician from Jonesboro, was the lead contractor on the project, as well as many other Rock-a-billy legends who helped with the bandshell such as Sonny Ackerman, who is one of the inventors of Rock-n-roll guitar and was the lead guitarist for Bobby Lee Trammel’s band working on hits like the “Arkansas Twist” back in the 60s.
There were hundreds of builders and donors, which included both musicians and fans, he said.
He also recalled the Bandshell being refurbished recently, and noted that the park has kept it in good shape.
“There have been a lot of big names throughout the years,” he said proudly. “I would love to see even more art and music out at the bandstand.”
He said that is why when Butler approached him at the park about starting the festival back, he jumped on board to help.
Back in action
Butler, whose band will also be running sound for the event, said on Wednesday that he is also excited about restarting Blues Fest.
“I am a musician and I was always a fan of the Blues Fest,” Butler said. “So after meeting Larry at the bandstand a couples months ago, I explained that I would like to bring it back.”
Butler now plays bass for his new band, “Anna and the Tanks,” which is comprised of him and his friend Joseph on lead guitar, plus Joseph’s wife and lead singer Anna and their son Jaxon on drums.
According to Butler they mostly perform classic rock but they do play some worship music as well.
Although he is now a bass player, he said that he has been playing guitar since 1987, when he was only an teenager.
Although he semi-retired from music in 2006, Butler said that they started “Anna and the Tanks” back in March. So, Blues Fest will be their first live performance together as a band.
“We were having a jam session, when Anna starting singing and I said well there’s our singer,” Butler laughed. “It all just went from there and now we are having our first live performance at Blues Fest. Its going to be great.”
Butler also said that the event is weather permitting and they do have backup dates already scheduled for later in October in case of rain.
