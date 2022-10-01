Musicians and fans are gearing up as they prepare for Blues Fest 2022, which will once again grace the Craighead Forest Bandshell. The event is set for next weekend at Craighead Forest Park in Jonesboro.

Blues Fest founder Larry Heyl said that the music festival, which he founded in 1991, was a local favorite for 25 years until it ended with his retirement from the event in 2016.