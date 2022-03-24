JONESBORO — Blake Bristow plies in international trade to obtain what police departments across the United States need: K9s.
Bristow, who owns and operates BlueStreak K9 in Jonesboro, said he imports dogs from across Europe, including the Czech Republic, Holland, Poland, Russia, Hungary and, recently, one from France.
The dogs, which are bred and receive training from the time they are puppies, are shipped to Bristow who continues their training until they are ready to be matched with a handler from whatever police department ordered them.
“I have vendors in different countries,” Bristow said Thursday while preparing for a training session at the Jonesboro Police Department, where he’s a part-time officer.
He said he picks up the dogs at airports when they are flown over from Europe, usually to the Houston and Atlanta airports. Shipping a K9 costs between $1,500-$1,600.
Bristow imports about 30 K9s a year.
The majority of breeds are German shepherd, Malinois, Dutch shepherd, Labrador and springer spaniel, he said.
Bristow calls these working dogs “well-bred, trained athletes.”
On Thursday, Bristow showed off Vault, a Dutch shepherd recently obtained by the Jonesboro department. Vault detected cotton balls with traces of drug that were hidden on the outside of patrol cars at the department’s parking area.
First Community Bank sponsored Vault.
He said the Trumann Police Department recently obtained a springer spaniel for drug detection. He called the breed an excellent K9 for detecting drugs.
After the dog arrives, Bristow trains them for 10 weeks before they’re ready for a handler from a police department. The training of the handler and his or her K9 partner lasts about 80 hours.
He said that occasionally a K9 doesn’t cut it, but that it’s a rarity.
The dogs are issued commands in their native language, Bristow said. He said he can give commands in about nine languages. The handlers from the departments that purchase the dogs must learn how to give commands in that dog’s language.
Bristow has sold K9s to police departments in Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and, of course, Arkansas.
In Arkansas, he has sold K9s to law enforcement agencies in Trumann, Greene County, Craighead County, Paragould, Bay, Corning, Clay County, Brookland, Jonesboro and White County.
Bristow said he sells the K9s at a competitive price. Single-purpose dogs, which specialize in drug detection and tracking, cost $9,000-$9,500. Dual-purpose dogs, which are used for drug detection, tracking, article recovery and apprehension of suspects, cost about $13,500.
K9s must be certified by the state Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Bristow said the animals must be certified by national training standards.
Bristow said BlueStreak used to have a kennel and obedience training section, but he sold that last year to concentrate on K9 training.
Bristow was a full-time officer with the Jonesboro police for several years, working on the Street Crimes Unit, the Drug Task Force and as a K9 officer. He remains a certified police officer.
“Getting drugs off the street was my passion,” he said.
It’s what fueled his interest in training dogs to detect drugs.
