JONESBORO — A Blytheville man faces gun and drug counts after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to him him with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams.
Tyrell Lashun King, 25, of the 1100 block of Country Club Road in Blytheville, was arrested Tuesday morning following a traffic stop for expired tags in the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving at the intersection of Mary Jane Drive and Race Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
“King advised (Officer Garrett Haney) that it was not his car and that he was in the process of buying it,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Officer Haney ran Tyrell King and found his driver’s license to be suspended. The officer walked back up to the vehicle and could immediately smell the odor of what he knew to be marijuana.”
Haney asked King to step out of the vehicle, and when he did, Haney saw a handgun under King’s left leg. The weapon was a .22-caliber North American Arm with five live rounds.
Haney searched the vehicle and a mint container and a pill bottle containing with clear bags inside suspected of being cocaine.
King was arrested and told Haney there was another firearm inside the vehicle. The officer found a loaded 9 mm Springfield handgun beneath the driver’s seat.
The drugs were later found to be six individually wrapped bags containing 12.2 grams of cocaine.
King was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.
On Wednesday, Boling set King’s bond at $150,000 and set his next court date for May 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
