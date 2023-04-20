JONESBORO — A Blytheville man faces gun and drug counts after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to him him with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams.

Tyrell Lashun King, 25, of the 1100 block of Country Club Road in Blytheville, was arrested Tuesday morning following a traffic stop for expired tags in the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving at the intersection of Mary Jane Drive and Race Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.