BLYTHEVILLE — County officials have announced more awards under the Mississippi County Infrastructure Grant Program.
Grants to Leachville, Manila, Keiser and Etowah were announced earlier.
The unique Mississippi County Infrastructure Grant Program was developed after the county designated $2 million from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund innovative, effective infrastructure projects.
Each grant will provide up to $200,000 for municipalities within the county. The grants will fund up to 75 percent project costs, with 25 percent cost matched by the municipality.
Among the latest grants that were announced was $200,000 for Blytheville to repair North Byrum Road, a critical arterial road for the city for both school-age and special needs students, but also for commercial and industrial traffic as well.
Sewer facilities along the street will, said to be more than 100 years old will also be rehabilitated.
The project is designed to improve critical infrastructure to prevent road collapse. City officials estimate more than 5,000 residences are affected by this major network vein and are at risk of losing service if repairs are not done immediately. The repairs will prevent groundwater and stormwater from entering their network through cracks, joints or fractured pipes, therefore, this project has both an infrastructural and environmental impact.
“Infrastructure is expensive, but essential to a growing, thriving county. I am proud that the county is able to help the City of Blytheville make these critical infrastructural improvements today through this grant,” County Judge John Alan Nelson said in a news release.
“On behalf of the city administration and the citizens of Blytheville, we are grateful for the county’s investment in our infrastructure,” Mayor Melisa Logan said. “This grant award puts us one step closer to addressing the critical infrastructure of this great city.
The Town of Dell was also awarded $200,000 for improvements to its municipal water system, which also serves customers outside the city.
A new well and water treatment facility was constructed in 2017. However, the water system needs to rehabilitate the existing 150,000-gallon, elevated storage tank.
Mayor Danny Moody said, “We are proud to receive this grant and it will go a long way toward covering the cost of the repairs we need to do on our water system.”
Manila will receive $200,000 to partially fund repairs to its 300,000-gallon water tower to continue to provide safe, clean drinking water to the city without interruption.
This investment by the county will also allow the city to renovate and repair Manila’s other, older 50,000-gallon water tank.
Nelson said, “We are extremely proud to be able to help the City of Manila finance this project, which will allow the city to continue to provide it to not only existing residents but also to their rapidly growing population for years to come.”
“With continued cooperation of our county and city governments, Mississippi County has a great opportunity to thrive, said Mayor Tracey Reinhart.
Keiser has been awarded $200,000 to be used to fund, in part, the rehabilitation of the city’s elevated water storage tank exterior, as well as to make improvements at the water treatment facility, which also serves customers outside of the city limits.
Mayor Mayor Rick Creecy expressed his appreciation to the county judge and other county officials for the assistance.
“Recognizing the importance of reliable water for a flourishing community, this funding will be utilized to paint and improve our water tank, upgrade the electrical system at the water treatment plant, and make necessary enhancements to the treatment plant and building,” Creecy said. “By making these investments, we will establish a stronger and more efficient water infrastructure that will benefit every resident of Keiser.”
Keiser previously received a county grant to upgrade its wastewater system, and Manila was awarded money to expand the fire department’s facilities.
All municipalities were eligible to apply under the Mississippi County Infrastructure Grant Program.
