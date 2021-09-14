JONESBORO — A Blytheville man and woman were arrested Monday morning after an aggravated assault in the 1600 block of Red Wolf Boulevard, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Clarence Williams, 30, and Marquita Curry, 37, both of 1120 Denny St., Blytheville, were arrested after police were dispatched to a call about a man with a gun. Police said the suspects fled from a vehicle into a residence. A search of the vehicle turned up a Ruger 9 mm handgun.
Williams and Curry were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license. They were transported to the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
In other police reports:
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported that a suspect pointed a gun at him during an altercation just after midnight Tuesday in the 100 block of Daylight Drive.
Police arrested Luis Castanada Jimenez, 37, of 219 Walnut St., on Monday night after Jimenez said Hoffman threatened to shoot his dogs. Police arrested Jimenez on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone stole her 2007 Chrysler Pacifica from the 1300 block of North Floyd Street on Sunday. The value of the vehicle is listed at $5,000.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her 2017 Dodge Challenger was stolen Monday night after she went into a store in the 1900 block of West Parker Road. She said she left the keys in the vehicle and left it running.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone entered her residence Monday morning and stole a PlayStation 4 in the 600 block on Melrose Street.
Police arrested Joshua Vann, 18, of 2214 Conrad Drive, on Friday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, kidnapping and interference with an emergency communication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.