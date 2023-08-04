JONESBORO — The Blytheville Police Department has secured multiple warrants, including trafficking of persons, for a local business owner in the city of Blytheville, according to a Facebook post by the department.
This person was taken into custody on those warrants in University City, Mo., and is awaiting extradition for prosecution.
Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
Calls to the University, Mo., Police Department on Thursday were note returned.
In reports from the Jonesboro Police Department:
The manager of Williamson Auto Sales, 3323 E. Nettleton Ave., reported Wednesday morning that a vehicle, owned by Car Choice, that was being worked on at the dealership was stolen. The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is valued at $5,000.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into her vehicle in the 200 block of East Oak Street and stole items, including a purse, wallet and credit card. She later told police her bank card was used to make a $959.88 purchase.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that her purse was stolen from a shopping cart at T.J. Maxx, 1235 S. Caraway Road. The woman’s purse is valued at $1,900 and her wallet at $1,200. $200 in cash and credit and debit cards were also stolen.
A suspect attempted to cash a $950 check Wednesday afternoon belonging to a Trumann man at the Unico Bank, 3513 E. Johnson Ave.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone broke a window in her vehicle in the 1900 block of Race Street and stole her purse containing credit and debit cards.
