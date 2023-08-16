BLYTHEVILLE — A Blytheville woman was arrested Friday after a package containing illegal drugs was delivered to her home, according to a news release by the Blytheville Police Department.
On Friday, agents with the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, along with officers of the Blytheville Police Department, the Osceola Police Department and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 914 McGruder Lane, Apt. A.
Agents were notified of a suspicious package by the Arkansas State Police and the Shelby County, Tenn., Sheriff’s Office. Inspection of the package revealed it contained approximately 7.62 pounds of methamphetamine.
Agents of the 2nd DTF and the law enforcement officers devised a plan to deliver the package to 914 McGruder Lane and execute a search warrant after the delivery was made.
During the search of the residence, agents located the package, fentanyl pills, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.
Arrested as a result of the investigation was Marshalla Woods, 45, of Blytheville.
According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Detention Center, Woods was being held on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and two counts of failure to appear.
She was released on bond on Monday, according to jail records.
