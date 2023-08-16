BLYTHEVILLE — A Blytheville woman was arrested Friday after a package containing illegal drugs was delivered to her home, according to a news release by the Blytheville Police Department.

On Friday, agents with the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, along with officers of the Blytheville Police Department, the Osceola Police Department and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 914 McGruder Lane, Apt. A.