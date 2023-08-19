BLYTHEVILLE — A Blytheville woman died Tuesday from injuries she suffered in a June 3 attack by a neighbor’s three pit bull dogs.
Jeane Bennett, 93, of the 900 block of North Ruddle Road, was found by police officers, along with family members, in the back yard of her residence at about 6:34 p.m. June 3.
“Officers found Bennett unconscious and had multiple bite wounds on her face and extremities. Officers reported the wounds were severe enough to expose bone. Officers began providing first aid including the application of tourniquets,” according to a news release from Blytheville police.
“Witnesses reported hearing a scream from family members and went to their aid,” the release said. “They reported three large pit bull dogs from next door were in the yard being aggressive and attacking the witness. They were able to fight them off and get them back into their fenced yard.”
Officers saw blood on the three dogs that were still being aggressive towards them. Officers euthanized two of the three dogs at the scene. The third, which was taken by Blytheville Animal Control officers, was euthanized by a local vet. All three dogs were tested for rabies.
Bennett was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where she remained hospitalized until she died from her wounds on Tuesday.
An investigation identified 43-year-old David Veasey of Blytheville as the owner of the dogs.
On Wednesday detectives of the Blytheville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division obtained warrants for Veasey’s arrest. He was taken into custody on these warrants later that day. Veasey has been charged with: two counts of felony aggravated assault; two counts of unlawful dog attack; and various violations of city ordinances.
Veasey appeared in court district court on Thursday for arraignment. He was given a $100,000 bond with 10 percent having to be paid in cash.
