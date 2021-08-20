JONESBORO — A 70-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police that her vehicle was stolen Thursday.
The vehicle, a 1983 BMW 633CSI, was stolen in the 1400 block of West Monroe Ave. Estimated value of the vehicle in $8,000.
In another case, a 27-year-old Jonesboro man told police a suspect threatened to shoot him in the head.
In a separate case, a 62-year-old man told police someone stole $3,612 from his bank account. Two suspects were listed, but no arrests had been made as of Friday.
