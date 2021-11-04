JONESBORO — A lawyer for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Board admits in a legal document that the library failed to give adequate public notice of a recent subcommittee meeting.
However, attorney Donn Mixon said in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the board didn’t violate the law. And, he said Amanda Escue, who brought the complaint, was in attendance. Mixon said he mistakenly told a Sun reporter on Tuesday that Escue had attended the meeting in question via the internet.
The law requires public bodies, such as the library board, city council or quorum court, to notify the public at least two hours in advance of special meetings to people who request notification.
“The library board has had no requests for notice under FOIA and, therefore, violated no such requests,” Mixon wrote.
Mixon’s response to Escue’s complaint, filed Oct. 27, also disputes her account of why the subcommittee was formed in the first place.
According to Escue’s complaint, “The Sensitive Content Subcommittee is comprised of three Board members who were tasked with investigating complaints and considering changes to library policies. The Subcommittee was then tasked with making recommendations to the full Board.”
“Defendant admits that the subcommittee was set up to review the policy proposed by Amanda Escue,” Mixon wrote.
A Gay Pride display in the library in June prompted controversy, with some parents objecting to some publications found in the children’s section of the library. The library staff later moved about a dozen books to the parent/teacher’s section.
On Monday, the subcommittee voted 3-1 against a proposal to change the way the library handles sensitive materials when a patron files a complaint.
The proposed policy change would alter the materials reconsideration policy and send the patron’s request to the full board instead of the library staff.
In Mixon’s response to the FOIA lawsuit, he said the library board “has no objection to an order of this court requiring defendant to comply with the requirements of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. Its failure to give notice to the news media two hours ahead of the subcommittee meeting was inadvertent and inconsequential.”
Mixon noted in his filing that an attorney had previously served on the board for decades and had provided valuable guidance at no cost to the library. Now, with the recent resignation of Curt Hawkins, there are no lawyers on the board.
Mixon is representing the library board in this case at no charge.
Circuit Judge Richard Lusby has scheduled a hearing in the case for 8 a.m. Wednesday in the third floor courtroom of the Craighead County Courthouse Annex.
