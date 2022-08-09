JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board of trustees meeting Monday ended on a controversial note.
Before voting on a material reconsideration appeal from Robin Martin to remove the book “lgr, g8r” from the library’s shelves, board member Michael Watkins asked for a recommendation from Library Director Vanessa Adams.
The book is one of a trilogy by author Lauren Myracale, which also includes the titles “ttyl” and “ttfn.” They are in the young adult section of the library.
Martin had objected to the book “l8r, g8r” because she said it talks about sex between a teenage girl and her boyfriend, including discussions about oral sex and sex toys.
Martin’s original request to remove the book was rejected by a committee of library employees who determined the appropriateness of the book.
Martin then appealed to the board.
At the May meeting, the board decided members would read a copy of the book before making its decision on Monday.
At Monday night’s meeting, Adams recommended “weeding” or removing all three books because she said they were “dated.”
She said the books were rarely checked out until a conservative Facebook group targeted them and other books in the young adult section as too sexually explicit for teens.
Adams said the books began to be checked out more often after that.
“If we weed this book, what will we weed next?” asked Janice Griffin, the board’s chairwoman.
Board member Kailey Luster made a motion to vote to weed the books.
Member Mike Johnson then said he wanted the motion to include that the books would be removed because they are dated and not because of their content.
The board unanimously passed the motion.
On Tuesday, Griffin said she thinks the board didn’t follow policy.
“I think I’m going to ask for a revote next month,” she said.
Griffin said she believes the board should have voted on a straight up yes or no vote to remove the original book.
Adams had no comment Tuesday on the board’s action.
Following the vote, several members of the audience gave one-minute public comments, all criticizing the board for its vote.
“I’m disappointed with everyone of you,” Chenoa Summers told the board.
Earlier in the meeting six people gave five-minute public comments to the board, including Chris Ingle.
Ingle said he believes board member Mark Nichols violated board policy when Nichols appeared in an upcoming documentary short, titled “The Mark Nichols Story,” being produced by the American Family Association.
According to board policy, “Library Board members who express their personal views to the media must not do so as a representative of the Library and must make very clear that they are not speaking on behalf of the Library. Library Board members must be mindful when speaking to the media/public about personal opinions as they are always seen as members of the Library Board even if they establish that comments are their personal opinion. If a Library Board member has any contact with the media concerning the Library, they must immediately report that contact to the Chairman of the Board and the Library Director.”
Nichols said Monday that he isn’t profiting from “The Mark Nichols Story” video.
On Tuesday, Ingle told The Sun, “As soon as I started suggesting censure or dismissal of Mr. Nichols and Ms. Luster, Mr. Nichols called for security I’m assuming to escort me out. I left on my own free will with no conflict or escort.”
