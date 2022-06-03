JONESBORO — The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees met in West Memphis on Thursday, where they discussed the Arkansas State University – Jonesboro’s $208.3 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which included an increase on tuition and fees.
According to a press release by A-State on Thursday, the budget incorporates a change in the university’s overall tuition and mandatory fee structure, which includes the first tuition increase in three years and the second increase in the past five budget cycles.
Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said in the press release that while they did request an increase this year, they will be using the additional funding to make investments into their personnel.
“We did not take the decision to ask for an increase lightly,” Damphousse said, “but the rising costs of utilities, software contracts, personnel and other required costs like property and liability insurance have been negatively affecting our budget for the past three years.”
The 4.6 percent increase in tuition and fees for fiscal year of 2023 was in response to the same inflationary issues that are being experienced across the entire economy.
According to the press release, A-State has only increased resident tuition one time in the past four years, which was a 3.8 percent in the fiscal year of 2020.
“Rising energy and labor costs are not limited to only the private sector,” Damphousse said. “I appreciate the hard work of our leadership team, which has allowed us to keep the average tuition increase over A-State’s past six budget cycles at less than 2 percent per year. Even with this FY2023 tuition and fee increase, A-State, which is the second largest university in Arkansas, will remain seventh among the state’s public four-year universities for tuition and mandatory fees.”
The change in A-State’s tuition and fee structure will eliminate the assessment fee and fold nine other mandatory fees into the tuition costs including the student union and technology fees.
However, by state law, the university’s athletic fee will remain a separate mandatory fee along with the student activity fee, which funds extracurricular social, cultural and recreational activities for students.
Also college-level and course fees, which are not paid by all students, will continue as before.
“Combining most of our mandatory fees with tuition will improve clarity for our students and their families as they estimate the true cost of attending college,” Damphousse said. “Parents and students have long sought simplification of their bills because it can be confusing when schools leave tuition flat while simultaneously increasing mandatory fees. We believe this will make comparison simpler for students who are considering A-State.”
According to the press release, the fiscal year 2023 budget includes a 2 percent merit salary increase for all non-classified and faculty; a 2 percent cost of living adjustment for classified employees; the transitioning of numerous positions from classified to non-classified status; the funding of promotion, rank, and tenure pay adjustments for faculty; and market adjustments for several campus units, notably the University Police Department, Information and Technology Services, and several skill trades within Facilities Management.
Plus, in recognition of the work done over the past year while emerging from the pandemic, Damphousse also received approval to provide a one-time 1 percent merit-based bonus to qualifying A-State employees before the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.
The university also received approval for the creation of the Institute for Rural Initiatives (IRI), which is a new interdisciplinary study center focusing on the unique challenges facing both the state of Arkansas, the upper Delta and rural communities across the country.
Public policy and public health will be the two inaugural areas of focus for the IRI. The next steps for IRI is an approval from the Arkansas Department of Higher Education later this year and then the exploration of potential campus partnerships with agencies that support rural communities.
“Launching the IRI fulfills one of our significant Discover 2025 strategic goals,” Damphousse said. “There are numerous centers and institutes across the nation looking into the challenges of urban areas, but very few devoted to the issues and potentially existential challenges to the small towns and rural communities across our country.”
Cameron Wimpy, who is a political science faculty member, will serve as the inaugural IRI director.
Damphousse also announced at the meeting, the selection of a construction firm to build the phase two Judd Hill Farmer’s Market building and an architectural firm to design the Windgate Hall for Art and Innovation. A-State has also received bids for planned renovations to the current intramural, rugby and softball complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.