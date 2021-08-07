JONESBORO — Jonesboro School Board members are expected to approve the district’s financial expenditures budget Tuesday for the 2022-2023 school year.
In a proposal sheet that will be presented to the board members, it is estimated the district will spend $23,500,000 in salaries district-wide, $5,715,000 on instructional expenses, $4,840,000 on maintenance and operation expenses, $2,340,000 on student transportation expenses, $3,390,000 in other operating expenses, and $500,000 on building expenses, totaling $40,285,000.
The board is also expected to consider:
Approval of transferring $6,920,341.89 from other operating funds to the building fund.
Approval of supplemental texts.
Elect an ex-officio financial secretary.
Approve Carl D. Perkins Statement of Assurances.
Covid-19 update.
JFAST and PPC updates.
Board members will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Jonesboro School Administration Building, 2506 SW Square, in Jonesboro.
