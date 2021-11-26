JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s board will meet at 1 p.m. Monday in the Children’s Library to finalize the job posting for the library director position.
The position became open when Library Director David Eckert announced his resignation on Nov. 11 after eight years in the position.
Library board Chairwoman Janice Griffin said Eckert and Tonya Ryals, assistant library director, will write the job description for the position.
Griffin said the board would probably appoint a subcommittee to go through the applications for the director’s position and set up an interview with the entire board for three to five applicants.
The job listing will be published in national library publications and job boards, Griffin said.
Eckert’s salary is about $85,000 a year, she said. Griffin said the job, which requires a master’s degree in library sciences, would pay between $80,000-$120,000 a year.
Griffin said applications would begin to be accepted next week.
The library has been embroiled in controversy since a gay pride display was put up in the children’s library in June. A couple of members of the board criticized books on sex education for children being in the general circulation of the children’s library.
The majority of the library board had been supportive of Eckert, twice voting at a board meeting this month to reject measures that Eckert opposed.
On Nov. 5, Eckert released a statement in response to an earlier column published in The Sun by board member Mark Nichols.
In “A Statement From Library” posted on the library’s Facebook page, Eckert refuted Nichols’ characterization of certain books at the library.
“Although Mr. Nichols is a board member of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, his opinion as published in the piece in the local media source does not represent that of the library nor the board,” Eckert wrote.
Earlier this month, Griffin released a statement about Eckert’s resignation:
“After 14 years of serving the community at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, eight of those years as director, David Eckert will soon be leaving for new horizons.
“We, the members of the board, are saddened to see him go but wish him success in his new position. David’s leadership has led to an increase in outreach to better serve residents, much-needed renovations, a new branch library, a bookmobile that will service underserved communities, and a soon-to-open expanded Children’s Library with future plans for more expansion. We will miss his presence here, but know he will bring his talent to a new library.”
In October, former board member Amanda Escue sued the library and its board for violating the state’s Freedom of Information Act for not publicizing a meeting of its Sensitive Materials subcommittee. Escue, who no longer lives in Craighead County, attended the subcommittee meeting electronically.
In a settlement reached this month both sides agreed that:
1. Defendant admits that the Library Board violated FOIA by not giving the statutory two-hour notice prior to its called subcommittee meeting on Oct. 6, as required by the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.
2. No action was taken at the October subcommittee meeting.
3. The Court hereby enjoins the Defendants from holding emergency or special meetings without notifying the media at least two (2) hours before each meeting in order that the public shall have representatives present.
4. The Library Board will receive a two-hour training in the requirements of the Freedom of Information Act as it relates to public bodies. The training shall be completed prior to Feb. l, 2022, and shall be noticed to the public as required by the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.
5. The Library Board will pay the court costs of this action and reasonable attorney’s fees as determined by the court. The plaintiff shall have 14 days from the entry of this order within which to submit an application for attorney’s fees. The defendant shall have seven days to respond to an application that is made for attorney’s fees.
Joey McCutchen and Stephen Napurano, attorneys for Escue, submitted fees this week totaling $1,387.50 that they say the library must pay.
The board and library will have a two-hour Freedom of Information training session following Monday’s board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.