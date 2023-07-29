LAKE CITY — Although JAB Farms owner and operator Jonathan Bobbitt has had to work hard to prevail in a competitive market, his determination has paid off as he and his family have been chosen as the 2023 Craighead County Farm Family of the Year.

According to the Arkansas Farm Bureau website, since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has helped to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state in order to give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community; recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.