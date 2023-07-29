LAKE CITY — Although JAB Farms owner and operator Jonathan Bobbitt has had to work hard to prevail in a competitive market, his determination has paid off as he and his family have been chosen as the 2023 Craighead County Farm Family of the Year.
According to the Arkansas Farm Bureau website, since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has helped to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state in order to give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community; recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.
Bobbitt said in an interview at his home near Lake City that he has overcome many issues and problems along his 19-year farm journey, although, as a fourth generation farmer, he has been farming more than half of his life.
He said he was privileged as a child to live on the farm.
“Literally, the shop was only steps away from the back door of our house.,” he said. “My father [Jerry Bobbitt] always included me when he could, taking me with him doing whatever tasks needed to be done for the day. I fell in love with it.”
“He saw my love for it and started to model me into a version of what people see now,” he said. “I was never spared from the nasty hard labor, and today I am thankful for that. My father always thought you needed to start at the bottom so you knew what it was like to do any job you might someday ask someone else to do.”
He said he started out putting in spills, shoveling up levees and laying irrigation pipe, finally getting a chance to drive a tractor at age 13.
“It only got more in depth from there,” he said.
He also noted that at 16 his father made him go to town and get a job to see if maybe he’d like that better, but it didn’t take long, and he was begging to quit that grocery store job.
After graduating Bay High School in 2003, he began working full time for his father, saving up to rent his own land.
Getting a start
Bobbitt said the hardest thing was just getting started, noting the caliber of farmers in the area.
“You’ve got to prove yourself,” he explained. “These guys in this area, they’re, in my opinion, some of the best of the best. You get to compete against them for acres. And, yeah, you don’t win very often,” he laughed.
By 2004, Bobbitt was able to rent his first 72 acres at Bay, although he didn’t have near the green thumb he thought he did, so he set a goal to get better and learn.
“It was a learning experience,” he said. “It was just over the north side of Bay. It was corn that first year and it wasn’t very good at all. I think it was around 40 bushels, something like that.”
“From the start of my farming career, I was shown how to do things, but never had it done for me,” he continued. “From booking seed and fertilizer to learning how to market my own commodities, I was never given a thing. Helped a lot, but never given anything. I’ve either paid for it with money or worked it out with physical labor. I’ve even built my own name – a reputation for never being allowed to ride on my father’s shirt tale.”
As the years went on, he improved as a farmer and became more knowledgeable in all aspects.
“There’s an art to it,” he explained. “You have to learn it, and looking back, you learn a lot and the seasons teach you a lot.”
Bobbitt and his wife, Ashley Bobbitt, now live in his parents’ old house where he grew up and where they are raising three children, a 14-year-old son named Gavin and two daughters, 11-year-old Gabby and 5-year-old Logan.
“My wife and I have been married for 17 years and we’ve been dating for 21 actually,” Bobbitt smiled thinking back and pointing out that they had been high school sweethearts.
“I was a junior and she was a sophomore,” he recalled, noting that she graduated from Brookland High School in 2004.
In 2008, he said they had their first child, Gavin, who was followed by Gabby in ‘12 and Logan and ‘17.
“Got ‘em all spread out there,” he laughed.
Bobbitt said that the house and shop came with the farm, which he took over from his father, and added to his own farmland.
“My father had started farming here [near Lake City] in 1985, however he retired in 2019 and I took over,” Bobbitt said. “He semi-retired in ‘19, and then fully retired at the end of ‘21. So, that put me with all the ground that we had or were getting.”
“I worked with my father for, I think it was 15 years, before he retired and when he retired, it all became mine,” he continued.
He noted that his father had also grown up on a farm.
“My great-grandfather and my grandfather both farmed at Cash and then when my dad started farming, he farmed at Walnut Ridge before he moved here,” he continued.
Life on the farm
Besides his farmhands, he said that his son, his wife and his father are the ones who help him the most on the farm.
He said Gavin seems to be chip-off-the-old-block with a passion for farming already as he is getting more involved with the farm.
“My son, typically during harvest, gets involved,” Bobbitt said, noting that, before they switched to a baler picker, when they still used a basket picker, Gavin ran the module builder.
Bobbitt said that Gavin also cleaned up cotton that was spilled on the ground and helped tarp the modules and other odd jobs like that, however he now mostly dumps trucks in the fall as he helps at the grain bins unloading trucks during the harvest.
As he grows, Bobbitt said Gavin will continue to earn more responsibilities and become an even bigger asset to their family farm operation.
“We just set him up and he dumps trucks,” he smiled proudly.
Although the girls are still too little, Bobbitt said he expects they will want to help when they get big enough too.
He said that his wife helps with dumping the trucks as well.
“She gets us from point A to point B, gets us our parts and keeps us fed when we’re going,” he said, noting that she also pulls the water and fertilize trailers when they need her too.
“My wife is my anchor to reality when farming gets extremely crazy,” he said.
Plus, his dad still provides a helping hand around the farm, especially during the busy seasons, Bobbitt said.
“My dad still helps me,” Bobbitt continued. “He comes in whenever I need him to and does whatever I need him to do. He was here during harvest last year and ran the combine, and he was here in planting this year.”
“He is quick to jump in the seat of a tractor or combine whenever needed,” he continued. “More than physical labor, he is always a phone call away if I have a question or need specific guidance.”
“My mom [Sherry Bobbitt] has always been here and helped us when we needed help,” he said, noting that his parents have always been a part of his farm and that he also has a sister who lives in Jonesboro.
Plus he also has his faithful farmhands, Michael Moon and Chris Walker.
He said that Moon has been with him since he took over for his father in 2019.
“He’s been a huge, huge asset. He can do anything I can,” he stated, noting that they were friends growing up and even went to school together.
He said he has also known Walker for a long time as well.
“Chris is the same. He’s good and he can do anything. He started back with me this year. He was with me in ‘19 and I wasn’t farming enough acres. I had two full-time hands at the time and just didn’t have enough work,” Bobbitt stated. “It was 1,250 acres when I took over. Two boys could handle it. There wasn’t much going on.”
However, in late 2019, a combination of personal life events and the added pressure of gaining 1,250 acres as the main owner and operator was quite challenging to navigate and Bobbitt found himself battling depression.
In 2020, the depression turned severe, he said.
“I went into a dark hole, and at times, I couldn’t see an escape,” he recalled. “I continued working and providing for my family, giving each day 150 percent. By the Grace of God, and the love and support of my wife and two very good friends, I rode the storm out and the cloud of depression started to fade in the spring of 2021.”
Although Bobbitt said he might still be considered an underdog, he has worked hard; putting in hours, days, weeks and years to build a reputation for him and his family.
“Although that is a chapter I do not care to repeat, I feel it made me stronger and drove home the point to keep being myself.”
The operation
Bobbitt now operates a total of 1,880 acres, which are 100 percent irrigated, according to the Craighead County Farm Family of the Year booklet.
This farmland is made up of 40 owned acres and 1,840 rented, that in a typical year can yield around 1400 pounds of cotton per acre on 1000 acres, 205 bushels of corn per acre on 525 acres and 64 bushels of soybeans per acre on 355 acres.
“I have always chosen to market my own crops,” Bobbitt said. “Staying up to date on farm, domestic, and international news has proven to be very beneficial to the marketing program. Assessing how the markets are reacting to the latest news from all over the world and then taking into account what kind of productions and sales the United States had the previous year helps set a goal for what I think is an achievable target price.”
“Of course input cost for each crop also dictate what kind of price we are looking for,” he added. “I take a conservative stance on marketing my crops typically only booking 60-65 percent of what our five year yields are. Careful not to overextend ourselves in the event we have some sort of disaster or the crops are just off that year.”
Over his years of farming Bobbitt has worked to improve the quality of his farming program by upgrading his irrigation systems and purchasing new more effective and efficient equipment.
Plus, within the last four years, Bobbitt has started utilizing NRCS programs, implementing a three-way blend of cover crops such as wheat, deep tillage radishes and clover in an effort to build soil composition, reduce erosion and protect seedlings from the harsh wind in the early spring.
He said that although they typically grow cotton, corn and soybeans, with cotton prices down, they were not growing any cotton this year and were focusing on corn and soybeans.
“After last year... Last year wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t what we were used to,” he admitted.
Bobbitt also noted they they were trying 28 acres peanuts for the first time this year as well.
“We’re experimenting with them, seeing whether we wanna mess with them or not,” he stated, noting that peanuts are a slow-growing crop.
“We’re a little bit more fast paced than that and everything about it [peanuts] is a slow go,” he laughed.
