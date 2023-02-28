JONESBORO — The body found in a pond last week off of Lakeshore Drive has been identified, according to the Jonesboro police.
The Arkansas State Crime Lab identified the man as Felipe Nava Morales, 45, through fingerprint analysis.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive on Feb. 20 after receiving a call that a resident discovered a body floating in a pond on the property. No identification documentation was present during the initial investigation. The body was transported to the Crime lab for an autopsy and identification.
On Friday, ASCL noted that no obvious signs of injuries or foul play were detected upon further examination. This death will be ruled as an apparent drowning.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday night that someone entered his vehicle in the 5200 block of Highland Park Circle and stole two firearms. Taken were a 9 mm Beretta and a .22-caliber Winchester or Remington rifle with a scope on it.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday morning that he was beaten and shot at by five suspects in the 700 block of Stonebridge Drive.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday morning that someone entered her residence in the 900 block of Witt Street and stole items. Taken were a PlayStation 4 and a headset for a PlayStation with a total value to $550.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro woman who lives in the 1100 block of Mays Lane told police Saturday afternoon that someone stole money from her bank account. Taken was $1,634.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon that someone entered his rental property in the 2000 block of Cenwood Drive and stole tools and credit cards. The total value of the items taken was $705.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro woman who lives in the 1400 block of Angelus Street reported Friday morning that someone used her identity to purchase a $1,200 iPad Pro.
