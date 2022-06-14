A body found at a Little Rock recycling center on June 8 has been identified as 68-year-old Terry Bailey of Hoxie.
Deputies identified Bailey two days after his body was discovered at Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services, also known as CARDS, located on Ironton Road in Little Rock.
CARDS Recycling offers residential, commercial, roll-off, recycling and disposal services for homes, businesses and contractors alike, serving Central and Northwest Arkansas, as well as parts of Oklahoma and Texas.
Bailey’s body was found in the refuse after a trash truck had unloaded at the Little Rock facility.
Authorities said the body is currently at the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, which will determine how Bailey died.
Police with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are treating the incident as a homicide and have begun investigating.
To report any tips, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 870-886-2525.
