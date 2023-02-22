JONESBORO — The body of a male discovered in a pond off of Lakeshore Drive on Monday has been sent to the state Crime Lab to determine a cause of death, Craighead County Deputy Coroner Derrick Coleman said Tuesday.
The body was discovered floating face-down in a pond located on Lakeshore Drive, according to police. It had been in the water for at least a week, Coleman estimated.
There were no visible signs of trauma to the body, police said.
A 30-year-old Paragould woman who was walking with her 2-year-old son on the pond’s shore discovered the body, according to Jonesboro police.
The report said the age of the man was in the 18- to 30-year-old range.
Coleman said it could take the Crime Lab about 12 to 16 weeks to conclude its investigation into the death.
