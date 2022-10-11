JONESBORO — A Forrest City man’s attempt to cash a check at a local bank resulted in big trouble for him and even more trouble for his driver.
Markie Childers, 43, was detained Friday after Regions Bank reported he endorsed a $1,956.98 fraudulent check, Detective Bryan Bailey said in a probable cause affidavit.
Bailey said responding officers noted Childers appeared to be intoxicated.
He told police he didn’t know the check was fake, “and could prove it by getting to his vehicle and getting the FerdEx package it came in,” Bailey wrote in the affidavit. “Officers walked with Childers to his vehicle and he consented to officers going in his vehicle to get the FedEx package. Once officers made it to the vehicle they could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle in which they located another check made out for $4,900 and both checks were endorsed by Childers. There were also instructions with the check of how to cash it and what to do with the check once it was cashed.”
Bailey said they also found a small amount of cocaine in Childers’ watch pocket.
As for his driver, Kiara Shanti Phillips, 34, also of Forrest City, the search of the vehicle and her purse revealed she was in possession of 200 ecstasy pills (62 grams) and a loaded .380 handgun, confirmed to have been stolen out of Memphis, Bailey said in a separate affidavit.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Phillips with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a felony punishable by up to life in prison.
She also faces a charge of possession of ecstasy, punishable by up to 30 years, and theft by receiving of a firearm, which could add another six years.
He set her bond at $150,000.
The judge found probable cause to charge Childers with two counts of second-degree forgery, punishable by up to 10 years each in prison and possession of less than 2 grams of cocaine, punishable by up to six years.
His bond was set at $7,500.
Both were ordered to appear Nov. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
