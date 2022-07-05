JONESBORO — Special Judge Alex Bigger reduced a temporary bond for a Bono man from $150,000 to $25,000 on Tuesday for simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.
Bigger found probable cause to charge Rickey Mitchell, 28, of the 400 block of Finch Road, Bono, with the simultaneous possession and also possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officer Jacob Daffron pulled Mitchell over at 12:34 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Thomas Green Road and North Church Street after he saw Mitchell’s vehicle cross the center line several times.
A search of Mitchell’s vehicle found 0.3 grams of suspected meth and a loaded .22-caliber Derringer.
A district judge had set the $150,000 temporary bond over the weekend.
In other cases, Biggers found probable cause to charge:
Lavar Canada, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and third-degree battery; $35,000 bond.
Jasha Mullins, 37, of Blytheville, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Chanc Gray, 23, of Jonesboro, with first-degree domestic battery; $100,000 bond, a no-contact order was issued and Biggers required Gray to wear an ankle monitor if released.
James McFarlin, 58, of North Little Rock, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and criminal trespass; $25,000 bond.
Daniel Barrett, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony tampering with evidence and driving on a suspended license; $25,000 bond.
Donny Armstrong, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an instrument of crime; $10,000 bond.
Emanuel Sanders, 39, of Jonesboro, with first-degree forgery, financial identity theft, aggravated assault on a family or household member and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $75,000 bond.
Rebecca Greenwood-Montgomery, 40, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Harold Sims, 52, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and parole violation; $25,000 bond.
Juan Villegas-Martinez, 38, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $10,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
