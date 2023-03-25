JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to charge a homeless man Friday with two felonies and three misdemeanors.
Cody Ragsdale, 27, first told Halsey he lived in Pocahontas but later admitted telling the arresting officer that he was homeless.
Ragsdale was arrested Thursday night in Lake City. He is charged with residential burglary, felony escape, fleeing, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Halsey set Ragsdale’s bond at $25,000. His next court date is April 18 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Terrence Thompson, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; released on his own recognizance.
Carolyn Walker, 52, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with evidence; $2,500 bond.
James Woodson, 62, of Black Rock, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $1,500 bond.
Michael Coleman, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Ricky Shirley, 42, of Monette, with probation violation, possession of marijuana, non-payment of fines, misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule III drug; released on own recognizance.
Morgan Barker, 34, of Brookland, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct and discharging a firearm inside city limits; $15,000 bond.
Ashley Nicole Miller, 31, of Leachville, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, two misdemeanor failures to appear and non-payment of fines; $1,500 bond.
Melissa Ince, 50, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, two felony possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension; $7,500 bond.
Cheyenne Okert, 29, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.