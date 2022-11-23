PARAGOULD — A Paragould man faces a battery charge after detectives say he shot a roommate in the hip earlier this month.
Chad Arnold, 52, of Paragould, was arrested on suspicion of battery in the first degree on Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting in the 400 block of East Court Street.
On Monday, Paragould police released the probable cause affidavit in connection with the shooting.
Officers went to the home Nov. 17 after getting a call about an altercation involving an individual with a firearm.
Police were able to contain the situation and help the victim, until an ambulance arrived.
Officers also found out the shooting happened in the front yard and spoke with people who were at the scene when the shooting occurred.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the individuals told police that Arnold shot the victim with a pistol in the hip after a verbal/physical altercation.
Detectives later spoke with witnesses, who corroborated what the officers were told. Police were also told that all of the parties involved in the shooting had been living together at the house for weeks.
According to the affidavit, police also spoke with Arnold, who waived his constitutional Miranda rights. Arnold told police that the victim was outside and wanted to fight, so he (Arnold) “picked up his firearm and exited the residence to confront him.”
Arnold also told police that the victim struck him in the face when he met him outside and that he shot the victim before he (the victim) could hit him again, Paragould police said in the affidavit.
A $15,000 cash-only bond was set for Arnold, who will be arraigned Nov. 28 in circuit court.
