JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling set a $75,000 bond for a Jonesboro man after he found probable cause to charge Reddi Alan Parker with drug and firearms counts on Friday.

Parker, 42, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.