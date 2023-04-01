JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling set a $75,000 bond for a Jonesboro man after he found probable cause to charge Reddi Alan Parker with drug and firearms counts on Friday.
Parker, 42, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Parker was arrested, along with three other people, Wednesday night following a search of a residence in the 4200 block of Lochmoor Circle.
Police found three firearms, ammunition, a meth snorter, 15.4 grams of meth, 40 Xanax bars and 15.6 grams of marijuana.
The other people arrested, Colton Bushong, 30, Chelsea Mitchell, 24, and Leslie Mitchell, 44, all of Jonesboro, were charged by Boling with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bushong’s bond was set at $35,000, Chelsea Mitchell’s at $35,000 and Leslie Mitchell’s at $10,000.
The four suspects’ next court date is April 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a separate case, Boling found probable cause to charge Jerry Sullins, 62, of Bono, with manslaughter in a Jan. 15 vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Carol Mucherson, 38, of the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive, was struck by a vehicle driven by Sullins, according to the police report.
Mucherson was taken by ambulance to NEA Memorial Baptist Hospital for internal injuries, a compound fracture to her left leg, a broken femur and a laceration to her forehead. She died later from her injuries.
Boling freed Sullins on his own recognizance at the request of the prosecutor’s office.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Shastaty Lum, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Maryann McCollum, 29, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $10,000 bond.
Lisa Sielert, 50, of Paragould, with felony tampering with evidence and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Keith Barber, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Carlos Brown, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Kashiwa Milligan, 22, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $75,000 bond.
Ray Burton, 28, of Jonesboro, with five counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree terroristic threatening and aggravated assault on a family or household member; $100,000 bond.
Deshun Dalton, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Justin French, 40, of Pocahontas, with probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear; $1,500 bond for the probation violation and a $2,500 cash-only bond for the failure to appear.
Zachary Golden, 34, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $50,000 bond.
Scott McGarry, 48, of Jonesboro, with theft of greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $3,500 bond.
Areano Orta, 40, of Bay, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $7,500 bond.
Aaron Wright, 61, of Blytheville, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and careless or prohibited driving; $30,000 bond.
Alex Walker, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $25,000 bond.
