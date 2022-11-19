JONESBORO — Special Judge Mike Smith of Forrest City found probable cause Friday to charge two men with firearm and drug counts in separate cases.
Smith found cause to charge David Ray Sykes, 49, of the 5200 block of Limestone Cove with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith set Sykes’ bond at $50,000. His next court date is Dec. 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In the other case, Smith found cause to charge Randal Shawn Proctor, 35, of Brookland, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, driving on a suspended license and failure to yield.
Smith set Proctor’s bond at $25,000. His next court date is also Dec. 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Smith found probable cause to charge:
Robert Jamison, 31, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $315,000 bond.
Darrian Walker, 25, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
David Allen, 45, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony tampering with evidence; $10,000 bond.
Eddie Austin, 30, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation; $35,000 total bond.
John Beason, 51, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 total bond.
Jonathan Davis, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with evidence; $10,000 bond.
Joe Gonzales Jr., 24, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Jose Luis Silva, 43, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Angelise Lowe, 21, of Jonesboro, with permitting child abuse; $5,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
