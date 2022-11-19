JONESBORO — Special Judge Mike Smith of Forrest City found probable cause Friday to charge two men with firearm and drug counts in separate cases.

Smith found cause to charge David Ray Sykes, 49, of the 5200 block of Limestone Cove with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.