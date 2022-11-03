JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man faced a district court judge Wednesday on a Sept. 12 incident and another one from 2021.

Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Anthony Lamaud Gipson, 47, with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and distribution near certain facilities from a March 5, 2021, arrest at his residence in the 1000 block of Oakdale Street.