JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man faced a district court judge Wednesday on a Sept. 12 incident and another one from 2021.
Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Anthony Lamaud Gipson, 47, with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and distribution near certain facilities from a March 5, 2021, arrest at his residence in the 1000 block of Oakdale Street.
Boling also found probable cause to charge him with first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery/ second offense and first-degree interfering with emergency communications for the September incident.
In the September case, police said Gipson threatened his girlfriend with a knife and rock and left her bloodied.
Boling, noting that Gipson has been arrested more than 30 times, set two bonds totaling $200,000.
Gipson has court dates of Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Early Knox, 32, of Jonesboro, with abuse of an adult/endangered or impaired; $1,500 bond.
Quinterio Holmon, 29, of Weiner, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $2,500 bond.
