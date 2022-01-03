BONO — Students always seem to get excited when they see the firetruck and get meet the firemen, but it is the fire safety and awareness that they learn that is the most important part of these events, Bono Fire Chief John White said regarding education events held by the department.
The Bono Fire Department is in the process of starting a whole new fire education program for students this year with the help of the National Fire Safety Council.
“A major key in keeping our community fire safe is awareness and education,” a press release from the Bono Fire Department on Monday stated. The department is working with the National Fire Safety Council to provide fire prevention materials for the community through its annual Fire Prevention Program for the children of the Bono Fire District.
Some of the materials that have been carefully selected include activity manuals, brochures, booklets and other valuable teaching aids. A broad range of critical topics will be addressed in these materials, including How to report a Fire:911, Home Fire Safety Crawl Low Below the Smoke, Smoke Alarm, Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Fire Extinguisher Awareness, Burn Prevention and other community concerns.
“We have been working with Nikki Murdock,” White said, “They will be sending us funding and materials to help us with this endeavor. We really want this program to be geared more towards the children, with coloring books and activities to help them learn more about fire safety.”
Nikki Murdock, state safety coordinator for the National Fire Safety Council, will fully coordinate the program including materials, donations and delivery, along with Chief White.
White and Murdock will be meeting again around the 15th of this month to get the program details worked out and will be meeting again around the first of March to further finalize the details. The goal is to have everything worked out and prepared for Fire Safety Month and Week in October.
The Bono Fire Department will distribute these materials through presentations, activities and programs in the community.
“This information is a great tool to help children, parents, teachers and our community better understand and respond to the challenges and education needed to help protect our citizens every day,” said White.
“Hopefully the children take away something that can save their lives or the lives of others,” he added. “I hope they never have to use the information but at least they will have an idea of what to do in case of an emergency.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.