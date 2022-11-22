JONESBORO — A 53-year-old Bono man was arrested Friday afternoon after he entered Westside High School and assaulted three coaches in the school’s gym, according to a Craighead County sheriff’s report.

David Edward McFall, of the 130 block of Craighead Road 120, is accused of hitting Bobby Engle, the assistant athletic director and football coach, Ryan Childers, a basketball coach, and David Smith, an assistant basketball coach.