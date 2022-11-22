JONESBORO — A 53-year-old Bono man was arrested Friday afternoon after he entered Westside High School and assaulted three coaches in the school’s gym, according to a Craighead County sheriff’s report.
David Edward McFall, of the 130 block of Craighead Road 120, is accused of hitting Bobby Engle, the assistant athletic director and football coach, Ryan Childers, a basketball coach, and David Smith, an assistant basketball coach.
Deputy Greg Beavers wrote in his report that “I was called to the Westside High School gymnasium for a fight between a parent and several coaches. When I arrived the suspect was sitting on the bleachers in the gym and the principal and coaches were standing around him. Principal Chris George stated that Mr. McFall had struck Coach Childers, Coach Smith and Coach Engles, and they wanted Mr. McFall arrested for his actions. I then escorted Mr. McFall out of the gym and placed him under arrest for battery second degree times three. I transported Mr. McFall to the Craighead County Detention Center for processing. Following the incident Mr. McFall was criminally banned from all of the Westside campuses.”
In his probable cause affidavit, Detective David Bailey with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “Principal Christopher George had a conversation with David McFall that was recorded shortly after the alleged incident. McFall could be heard on the recording stating something similar to the fact that he was coming to the school to talk with an employee and that he did not check into the office because he wanted to speak with the employee, not the office.
McFall stated that one of the coaches stood up and that he needed to defend himself at the time and swung at the coach. McFall stated that several others jumped in and he felt the need to defend himself.
On Monday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge McFall with three counts of second-degree battery/injures teachers or school employees.
McFall was released Friday on a $5,000 temporary bond which Boling kept intact. McFall was issued a no-contact order and is required to wear an ankle monitor as terms of his release. He is also banned from the Westside campus.
His next court date is Dec. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
