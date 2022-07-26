JONESBORO — A Bono man was arrested on drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop in the 5100 block of East Parker Road.

Aaron Bradsher, 45, of the 400 block of Eagle Street, is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, improper display of tags and having an obstructed windshield.