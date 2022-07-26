JONESBORO — A Bono man was arrested on drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop in the 5100 block of East Parker Road.
Aaron Bradsher, 45, of the 400 block of Eagle Street, is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, improper display of tags and having an obstructed windshield.
Central Buick/GMC, 2907 E. Parker Road, reported Monday morning that several vehicles on its lot were entered and some items were stolen. Taken were a MMG Banshee firearm and a pair of binoculars with a total value of $2,400.
Jennifer Michelle Jones, 35, of the 1500 block of Charles Drive, and Alexis Goodman, 23, of the 1100 block of Holly Street, were arrested early Tuesday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard. They are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and furnishing prohibited articles.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that someone used her identity to withdraw $3,500 from her account at a bank branch in Little Rock.
Simmons Bank, 1720 S. Caraway Road, reported Monday afternoon that a woman deposited a fraudulent check and then withdrew $3,250 from the account.
Quick Lane, 1901 S. Caraway Road, reported Monday afternoon that someone entered the business and stole two sets of tires valued at $2,036.
A 36-year-old Cash woman reported on Monday afternoon that someone broke into her storage unit at 1804 W. Washington Ave. and stole guitars and a lawn mower. The total value of the items taken is $1,300.
A Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that someone was withdrawing money from her 82-year-old father’s account from ATMs in Jonesboro and other towns. She said $9,000 was stolen.
An 86-year-old Jonesboro woman told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon that someone broke into a shop on her property in the 8200 block of Arkansas 141. Stolen were a tool box and an air compressor with a total value of $800.
