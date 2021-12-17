JONESBORO — A rural Bono man faces two counts of raping a girl under the age of 14 who’s known to him after District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him on Friday.
Alfread Shane Prine, 44, had his bond set at $500,000 and signed a no-contact order between him and the victim.
Capt. Ron Richardson of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said in a probable cause affidavit that he was contacted by Investigator Lauren Brown with the Arkansas State Police’s Crimes Against Children Division. Brown brought Richardson a synopsis of an interview conducted with the victim on Dec. 7.
The victim described two occasions where the suspect had intercourse with her.
On Tuesday, Richardson interviewed Prine, who denied the allegations and said he wanted to clear his name, the affidavit states. Richardson said he offered to set up a polygraph test with Jonesboro police, and Prine agreed to take one.
On Thursday, Detective Joe Robinson of the Jonesboro police called Richardson and told him Prine had failed questions of sexual contact and sexual intercourse with the victim, the affidavit stated.
Prine said the victim was the one who initiated the contact and that he stopped it.
Prine left the police department and went to his residence. When his wife was contacted, she told Richardson that Prine had locked himself in a trailer at their residence, and she thought he had hurt himself.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Prine with a large, deep laceration from his wrist to his forearm, the affidavit stated. Life-saving measures were taken and Prine was transported to a hospital.
On Friday, Richardson interviewed Prine, who said he didn’t want to go to prison and that he had tried to end it.
It was then that Prine invoked his Miranda rights and stopped the interview.
