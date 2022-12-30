JONESBORO — A Bono man was killed Wednesday night in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 63 in Bono, according to an Arkansas State Police accident report.
Lararius T. Heard, 21, was making a left turn onto U.S. 63 South from a private drive in his 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse when his vehicle was struck by a 2023 Volvo that was northbound on U.S. 63.
The accident occurred at 9:56 p.m. and road conditions were dry, according to the report by Cpl. Jeffrey S. Irvin of the state police.
Heard’s body is being held at Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro.
An 84-year-old Walnut Ridge woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone stole her purse from her shopping cart at the Walmart Supercenter, 1911 W. Parker Road. The purse contained $3,000 in cash, credit and debit cards and $100 worth of jewelry.
A 35-year-old Brookland man told police Wednesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 2100 block of E. Parker Road and stole items. Taken were test gear for Wi-fi testing valued at $3,000 and three Iphones with a total value of $2,000.
