JONESBORO — A Bono man was killed Wednesday night in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 63 in Bono, according to an Arkansas State Police accident report.

Lararius T. Heard, 21, was making a left turn onto U.S. 63 South from a private drive in his 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse when his vehicle was struck by a 2023 Volvo that was northbound on U.S. 63.