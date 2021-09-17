JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Friday to charge Brent Lee Roger, 47, of Bono, with two felony failure to appear charges and one count of parole violation.
Halsey set Rogers’ bond at $750,000.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Jayden Prunty, 22, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana and probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Mark Gomez, 21, of Jonesboro, with criminal trespass and felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Robert Vinson, 45, of Jonesboro, with two counts of possession of an instrument of crime, two misdemeanor failure to appear and one felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Randell Mayo, 30, of Memphis, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Ashley McPherson, 34, of Tyronza, with theft of property and parole violation; $7,500 bond.
Isaac Lucas, 61, of Clarksville, Tenn., with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting, criminal trespass, residential burglary and criminal mischief; $5,000 bond.
Elisha Lynn, 41, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and misdemeanor and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
