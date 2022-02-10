JONESBORO — A Bono man was sentenced to four years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on Thursday.
This happened after pleading no contest to second-degree sexual assault under a negotiated plea, according to court documents.
Larry Joe Martin, 65, was accused of sexually touching a 5-year-old girl in November 2020.
He was given credit for 441 days he spent in the Craighead County Detention Center.
As part of his sentence, Martin must register as a sex offender. He must also pay $940 in fees and court costs.
He will be on five years of probation following his release from prison, court documents show.
