JONESBORO — A Bono police officer resigned on Nov. 1 after self-reporting a sexual encounter he engaged in while on duty, according to Police Chief Michael Parrish.
Jeff McGinnis, 58, who had served in the Bono Police Department for 14 years, accidentally activated his department-issued body cam during the encounter, Parrish said.
He said about two minutes of the encounter were recorded by the body camera.
After discussing the incident with Parrish and Bono Mayor Danny Shaw, McGinnis submitted his resignation.
Parrish said the encounter was consensual and was not criminal in nature.
He said McGinnis was reprimanded four times since Parrish became chief in 2015. Two of the reprimands were for not activating his body camera and two times for not collecting evidence properly.
Parrish said McGinnis will be paid for vacation and holiday time as mandated by state policy.
When fully staffed, Bono has four full-time officers and four reserve officers, Parrish said. He said being down one officer puts a strain on the department and he is actively working to fill McGinnis’ vacancy.
McGinnis is married to Glenn Dola McGinnis, a former Bono City Council member and treasurer of the Bono Fire Protection District. In 2018, she was arrested for stealing nearly $250,000 from the district and was sentence to two years in prison.
According to court records, she filed for divorce but the filing was dismissed.
