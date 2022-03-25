JONESBORO — A judge found probable cause to charge a Bono woman with drug and obstruction charges Friday.
District Court Judge David Boling charged Dawn Ellis, 40, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations and an out-of-town warrant.
Boling set a $10,000 bond for Ellis.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
William Cook, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $20,000 bond.
Scott Isbell, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Steve Randle, 45, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor tampering with evidence; $2,500 bond.
Charles Shealy, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Jamie Passmore, 49, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Jamie Patterson, 38, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Shannon Smith, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $3,500 bond.
Elizabeth Willfond, 32, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
