JONESBORO — A 24-year-old Bono woman was injured Wednesday afternoon after she jumped out a moving vehicle to get away from a suspect whom she had a no-contact order against.
The suspect, Thomas Jay Haney, 25, of Wilmar, was arrested and charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and violation of a no-contact order.
The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.
In a separate case, the people reported Wednesday night that their vehicles were broken into in the parking lot a Joe Mack Campbell Park, 3021 Dan Ave.
A total of $550 in cash was taken along with credit and debit cards.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman told a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 200 block of Craighead Road 781 and stole a handgun and cash. The .380-caliber Ruger is valued at $250 and $210 in cash was taken.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman told a deputy Wednesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 100 block of Craighead Road 783 and took a purse valued at $125.
Jonesboro police arrested Jason Johansen, 44, of the 2000 block of Broadmoor Road, on Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Madison Street and West College Avenue. He is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Police arrested Sadon Whitfield, 21, of the 900 block of Mays Road, on Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of Melrose Street and Word Cove. He is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that his vehicle was stolen from the 3000 block of Apache Drive. The vehicle is a 2016 Nissan Maxima.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that his residence in the 100 block of Forrest Street was entered and items were stolen. Taken were about $1,000 in cash, an Arkansas ID card and a debit card.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that his vehicle was broken into in the 2000 block of Cedar Heights Drive and items were stolen. Taken was a wallet containing $40 in cash, a debit card and various identification cards.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 200 block of East Johnson Avenue and stole her wallet containing a green card and a Social Security card.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that his vehicle was entered in the 1400 block of Elmwood Place and his wallet was stolen. The wallet contained identification cards, two credit cards and $60 in cash.
