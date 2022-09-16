JONESBORO — A 24-year-old Bono woman was injured Wednesday afternoon after she jumped out a moving vehicle to get away from a suspect whom she had a no-contact order against.

The suspect, Thomas Jay Haney, 25, of Wilmar, was arrested and charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and violation of a no-contact order.